CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 3997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other CS Disco news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,788,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

