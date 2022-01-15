Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $52,973.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $220.72 or 0.00512724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011313 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00078628 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,827 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.