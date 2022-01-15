Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) were down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 675,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 373,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$267.04 million and a PE ratio of -176.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62.

In other Cypress Development news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$79,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,402.90. Also, Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$359,100.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

