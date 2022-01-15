Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

