D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.56 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

