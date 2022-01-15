D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 9,913 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,854 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

