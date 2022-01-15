D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

