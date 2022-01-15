D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 57,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.2% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 206,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 45.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.