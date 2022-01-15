D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $26,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

