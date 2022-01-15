D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 469.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.