D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

