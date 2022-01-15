D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,947 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

