DABANKING (DAB) Price Hits $0.0300

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $153,686.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DABANKING Coin Profile

DABANKING (DAB) is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

