Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,645,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 199,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,660,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

DHR stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.96. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

