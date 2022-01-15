Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.46% of Datadog worth $202,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,305,923 shares of company stock worth $397,526,530. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

