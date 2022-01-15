DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $438,160.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

