Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $147.85 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.71 or 0.07676158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.44 or 0.99992858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069103 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

