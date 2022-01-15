Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.29 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 133,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

