Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Denison Mines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 163.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 345,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 214,057 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

