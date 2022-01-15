Denny’s Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

DENN stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Denny’s by 466.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

