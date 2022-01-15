Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $117.90 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $117.90 million and $654,729.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00024463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.70 or 0.07738972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00342312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.44 or 0.00901255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00076563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.44 or 0.00508839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00261987 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,125,010 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.