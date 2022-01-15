Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.