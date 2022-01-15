Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 457,517 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,517 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 861,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.