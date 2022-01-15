Deutsche Bank AG Buys 39,526 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,974 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,333 shares of company stock worth $9,843,322. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

