Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

BSBR opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

