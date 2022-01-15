Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.32.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

