Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231,965 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,965 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.