Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Vossloh in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.67 ($60.98).

ETR:VOS opened at €44.00 ($50.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.82 million and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.18. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €39.35 ($44.72) and a 1-year high of €49.45 ($56.19).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

