Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 470,147 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of Devon Energy worth $74,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $80,880,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

