Dexlab Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Dexlab has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $275,034.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.22 or 0.07676695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.08 or 1.00195341 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068809 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

