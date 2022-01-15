Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $12,821.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001547 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,657,724 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.