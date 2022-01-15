Digital Insurance Token Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $521,866.48 and $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.65 or 0.00515134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

