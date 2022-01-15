Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 340 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.67) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.00) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.53).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 306 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.08. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 334 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.