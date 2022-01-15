Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $75.24 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

