Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

