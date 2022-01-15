Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $541.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

