Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $535.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $541.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.92.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
