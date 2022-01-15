Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $481.40, but opened at $458.62. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $469.73, with a volume of 3,768 shares traded.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average is $507.03.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.