Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $481.40, but opened at $458.62. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $469.73, with a volume of 3,768 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average is $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

