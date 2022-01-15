Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.92

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.92 and traded as high as C$28.59. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 5,250 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$945.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

