Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

