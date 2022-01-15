Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $1,400,500.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
