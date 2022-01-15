Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $1,400,500.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

