Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

