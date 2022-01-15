Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,601. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DCT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
