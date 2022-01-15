DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.99. 1,406,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

