E P. K. Weatherall Sells 25,000 Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider E P. K. Weatherall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,790 ($78.59), for a total transaction of £1,447,500 ($1,964,843.22).

Shares of JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £447.75 million and a P/E ratio of 82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.41. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 52.26 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.12 ($0.90).

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

