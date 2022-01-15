eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $76.67 Average PT from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 6,253,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,697. eBay has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

