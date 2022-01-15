Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EW stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.