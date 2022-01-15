Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of EW stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
