Elastos (ELA) Price Up 45.2% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00009624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $84.92 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006947 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.