Electra Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $30.48 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 105.4% against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $30.48 million and approximately $149,424.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Electra Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “
Buying and Selling Electra Protocol
