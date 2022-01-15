Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.80 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and $325,850.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.65 or 0.07676599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.16 or 0.99797455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069044 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

