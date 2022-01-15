Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,480 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,605 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,054 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

