Ellipsis Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.04 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ellipsis has a market cap of $127.64 million and $12.04 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 605,983,341 coins and its circulating supply is 553,826,757 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

